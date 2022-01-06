Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.55

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.55 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($1.03). Record shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 250,162 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of £154.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,932.60).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

