Refinable (FINE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $927,429.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $927,429.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.00 or 0.07887311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.00 or 0.99960699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

