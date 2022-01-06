Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $204.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as high as $175.27 and last traded at $175.04, with a volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.79.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

