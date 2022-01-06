Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

