Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,563. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.