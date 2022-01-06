Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) vs. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Head to Head Analysis

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Renasant alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $733.66 million 2.98 $83.65 million $3.01 13.01 Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.41 $19.26 million $5.37 8.47

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Renasant pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 23.63% 7.71% 1.07% Chemung Financial 27.18% 12.53% 1.06%

Summary

Renasant beats Chemung Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.