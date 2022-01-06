Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 100,195 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $801,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

RCOR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,033. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCOR. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

