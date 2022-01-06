RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.