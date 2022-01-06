Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 515,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

