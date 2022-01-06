Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Critical Review

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 27.12% 9.05% 1.21% Farmers National Banc 37.40% 16.50% 1.83%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.05 $83.25 million $4.10 12.50 Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.58 $41.88 million $2.02 9.37

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Republic Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

