Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.90.

RSG stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

