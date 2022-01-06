Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGP stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,189. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

RGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resources Connection by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

