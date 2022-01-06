Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $110,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

