Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $232,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 367,842 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.