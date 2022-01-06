Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

