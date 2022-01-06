Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,263 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $223.22 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.76 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.