Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

JEPI opened at $62.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

