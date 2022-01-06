Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

