Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

