Reviewing NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and Its Competitors

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextSource Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 804 3551 3830 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 58.26%. Given NextSource Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -4.36 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 15.84

NextSource Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Summary

NextSource Materials competitors beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

