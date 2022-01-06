RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33. RH reported earnings of $5.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded up $14.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.71. 8,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,220. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $593.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

