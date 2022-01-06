Richard King Purchases 2,100 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,528 ($4,754.08).

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 167 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 123.75 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.29).

