RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RFM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,586. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

