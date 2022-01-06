Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.97.
In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
