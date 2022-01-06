Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.97.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

