Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

