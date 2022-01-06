Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.59

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 3278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

