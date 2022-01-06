Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Rocky Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

