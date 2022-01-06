ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROHM stock remained flat at $$45.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

