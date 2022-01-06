Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,464.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.14.

ROKU stock opened at $196.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

