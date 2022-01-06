Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 569,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

