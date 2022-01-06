Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

