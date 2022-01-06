Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.99% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,408,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.5% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 761,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

