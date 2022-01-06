RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM International stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

