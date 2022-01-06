Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,111 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $52,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,233.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,252.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,243.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.