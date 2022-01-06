Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $49,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

