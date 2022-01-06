Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 118 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.
LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
