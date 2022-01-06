Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 118 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

