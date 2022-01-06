Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 190,729 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,574,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $57,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

CNQ stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

