Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 373,086 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Textron worth $48,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

