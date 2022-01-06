Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,724 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,855,000 after purchasing an additional 241,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

