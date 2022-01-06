Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $106.44

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.44, but opened at $112.41. Ryanair shares last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 790 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
