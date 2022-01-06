Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $106.44

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.44, but opened at $112.41. Ryanair shares last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 790 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

