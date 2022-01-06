SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €13.21 ($15.01) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a market capitalization of $599.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.93.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

