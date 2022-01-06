Safe Haven Market Cap Hits $15.57 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $1.80 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.
About Safe Haven
According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “
Buying and Selling Safe Haven
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.