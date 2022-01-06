Saito (SAITO) Market Cap Tops $69.61 Million

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Saito has a market capitalization of $69.61 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saito has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

About Saito

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Buying and Selling Saito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

