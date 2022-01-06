salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $11.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

