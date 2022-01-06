Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SCHYY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,764. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

