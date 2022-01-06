Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.35% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.