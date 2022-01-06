Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 719,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SASR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 146,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

