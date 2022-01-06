Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

NYSE PHM opened at $56.11 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

