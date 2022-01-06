Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

OSCR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

