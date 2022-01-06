Sandy Spring Bank Sells 600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,852,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,132,000 after buying an additional 3,170,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 2,403,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,291,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

